

Cloud cover, a southerly change, and a few spots of rain will not spoil the warm weather being experienced by Hawke's Bay residents.

MetService forecaster Paul Ngamanu said the week from Monday to Friday will, for the most part, stay warm.

A front crossing the North Island on Sunday was expected to move on.

"It will move away by Monday morning. Nor' westers are expected and there will be high cloudy periods with a few showers on Monday."

Showers of a few millimetres are expected to fall in both Napier and Hastings on Monday.

Hastings is expected to get a high of 24 degree Celsius and an overnight low of 7C on Monday. While Napier is expected to get a high of 25C and an overnight low of 9C.

On Tuesday the weather is expected to be fine with light wind and sea breezes in both Hastings and Napier, Ngamanu said.

The high in Hastings and Napier is expected to be 21C and an overnight low of 9C in Napier and 7C in Hastings is expected.

Ngamanu said on Wednesday it will mostly fine in the morning, with rain developing late in the afternoon and a cool southerly change will hit the Bay as well.

The high for Hastings is expected to be 24C and an overnight low of 10, with Napier one degree ahead with an expected high of 25C, and a low of 11C.

The showers are expected to continue on Thursday, but the southerlies will ease.

A high of 18C and an overnight low of 9C can be expected in Hastings, and Napier is expected to have a high of 19C with an overnight low of 10.

On Friday the rain will clear, Ngamanu said but it will still be partly cloudy.

"Northerlies will be developing," he said.

The high in Hastings and Napier is expected to be 21C with an overnight low of 7C in Hastings and 8C in Napier.