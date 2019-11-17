The Dannevirke information centre has opened the doors on its newly refurbished premises at the Town Hall.

The information centre temporarily relocated to the Tararua District Council offices on October 14 and moved back into its premises last week.

New carpet tiles have been laid and the interior repainted, giving it a fresh new look.

Centre manager Donna Rayner says the work was long overdue as the last time it was painted was 20 years ago.

Advertisement

The information centre is open from 9.30am until 12.30pm, reopening at 1.30pm until 5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am until 1pm on Saturday.

A range of services are provided by the centre including taking bookings for buses and ferries and various shows.

It also takes bookings for the Dannevirke community vehicle which operates from Tuesdays to Fridays from 9.30am until 4.30pm.