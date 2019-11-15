There's plenty to do this weekend in Hawke's Bay:

1 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library Sessions

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Plunket Rooms, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9.30am–11am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library-sessions/hawkes-bay-gisborne

2 Artist Floor Talk: Richard Brimer

Join us to hear artist Richard Brimer talk about his exhibition Harvest. No booking required.

Hastings City Art Gallery, 201 Eastbourne St East, Hastings: Today, 11am-noon.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/artist-floor-talk-richard-brimer/hastings

3 Terrie Reddish Bookbinding Workshop: Flag Books

Join us for this bookbinding workshop with local bookbinding and letterpress expert Terrie Reddish. This workshop will focus on making a flag book.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-3.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/terrie-reddish-bookbinding-workshop-part-two/napier

4 Napier Wellbeing Market 2019

Talk with our qualified on-site health practitioners and therapists for advice and support, enjoy the natural, oprganic beauty products and services, try a massage, healing or reading.

Taradale Town Hall, Cnr Lee and Meeanee Rds, Taradale, Napier: Today and Tomorrow, 10am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-wellbeing-market-2019/napier

5 Run the Vines Paritua

Join us at the beautiful Paritua Vineyard and Winery for Run the Vines, in the wine growing region of Bridge Pa, Hastings. Walk or run the scenic 5km or 10km around the vines.

Paritua Vineyards, 2112 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Today, 9.30am-3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/run-the-vines-paritua/hastings

6 Twilight Christmas Market

Get in early, shop for Christmas at our exciting, stall-packed twilight market. Timed so you can call in after work or family events. There will be nearly 40 stalls inside and out.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 4pm-8pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/twilight-christmas-market/napier

7 Spring Fashion Parade

Napier City CBD fashion retailers will be showcasing their Spring Summer collections on the catwalk. A free event with MC Megan Banks from Hits FM.

Market St, Napier: Today, 1pm-2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/spring-fashion-parade/hawkes-bay-gisborne

8 Sustainable Backyards - Waitangi Regional Park Litter Survey

The Litter Intelligence Project is a new way for everyone to get involved with science. Volunteers pick up rubbish from a defined piece of coast and then analyse what they have found. The data collected is then collated into a database to help governments, councils and beach cleaners target the areas of coast that need the most help.



Waitangi Regional Park, 363 SH2, Clive, Hastings: Tomorrow, 9.30am–11.30am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sustainable-backyards-waitangi-regional-park-litter-survey/hastings