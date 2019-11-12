

Doc Martin?

He is back at his pleasant little coastal town medical rooms.

Although while the location is pleasant dear old Dr Martin tends to veer a course away from pleasantries for he has a most uncompromising way about him, which is what gives his return to TV1 on Friday nights a spark.

For Doc Martin has what is best described as a hook to it.

A point of difference, and like any point of difference it comes down to a personality.

In this case it is Martin Clunes, for he, and only he, could take on the stethoscope and rubber gloves of Doctor Martin Ellingham.

Putting someone else in the role if he were to step away from this long-running and popular televisual dose of entertainment medicine would be like producing The Chase without Bradley Walsh.

Clunes was made to be the grumpy, scowling man of medicine because he puts on a disgruntled face like few others.

Yet when you see him in his non-fictional doco' roles he often delivers the most startling smile imaginable.

The Doc returned to our screen last week and that played on the intriguing fact that he has a bit of an issue, given his occupation.

He has a phobia...of blood.

For a chap in the medical profession that can, indeed, be a bit of an issue.

So he is under some heavy scrutiny from the medical "authorities" who have effectively given him an ultimatum.

Shape up on the blood front and become more welcoming and warm to the patients (who he so often upsets) or close the doors.

What has this created?

Well, even more reasons to be grumpy.

And that rattles his extremely tolerant missus, who is beginning to sense that her hubby's grumpy demeanour may be having a rub-off effect on others...like their little three-year-old son James who has started delivering frowns just like dad.

And withdrawing from his little chums.

So yep, plenty for the doc to work on, and plenty to keep viewers of this, the ninth series, intrigued.

I guess doctors are like detectives...they make an excellent and often colourful and complex lead character for a television series.

For, like detectives, they often have to deal with people going through difficult circumstances...which they must solve.

As a kid, my earliest recollection of docs on screen is of Ben Casey and Dr Kildare — both shows emerging in the early 60s and starring suave and smooth medical chaps in the form of Vince Edwards (Casey) and Richard Chamberlain (Kildare).

They set the ball rolling on the American medical front while across the seas it was Dr Finlay's Casebook, also a starter in the early 60s.

It was set in the fictional town of Tannochbrae in Scotland during the 1920s, and Bill Simpson (another smoothie) played Doc Finlay who worked alongside his grumpy senior colleague Dr Cameron.

Oh yeah, and Janet was the unflappable housekeeper and receptionist.

Then, as the years went by and the 70s emerged, so too did Marcus Welby MD.

The suave and soothing Dr Welby played by Robert Young and his slick and excitable young colleague Dr Kiley.

That was James Brolin, and at the start of every episode he'd roll up at their medical practice on a big Triumph motorcycle.

So for young viewers that was pretty cool.

Oh yeah, and he didn't wear a helmet.

On the medical comedy front there was Doctor in the House with Barry Evans, and tagging on to the very profitable film M*A*S*H fronted by Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould along came the long-running series with Alan Alda and Wayne Rogers initially kicking into those roles.

On that note, Gary Burghoff played Radar O'Reilly in both the feature film and the series...the only one to step from the big screen version to the small screen job.

On the local front, Shortland Street of course.

I was going to drop in Dr Who but that doesn't really fit.

Doc Martin, TV1 at 8.35pm Friday: Right then, those seeking to call and enjoy a session with a blood-fearing doctor whose grimacing workplace expressions are priceless are most welcome to make an appointment here.

ON THE BOX

Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle, Choice at 8.30pm Wednesday: I kind of misinterpreted this when I first murmured the title to myself, for I initially figured the wild men (whoever they may be) were all with Ben Fogle.

Which would have made Ben's living situation an interesting one.

But no, no, no.

Ben wanders off into the wild lands to meet people who have ditched the concept of city life and the challenges and rigours it can dredge up, and who go to live in very isolated, pretty well untouched places on the planet.

They are hideaways, but happy to show Ben, and us, where "home" is.

Outback Truckers, Prime at 7.30pm Thursday: Now for what could only be described as a most extraordinary couple Nick and Joanna Atkins very much take the cake.

And they take the wheel, because that is what their lives are all about.

They met and married and basically live in the outback, and roll across the great Aussie landscape in their lives as heavy truck owner-operators.

They hardly talk.

Just drive and do stuff, and in this outback outing they are on a delicate rescue mission...to haul out a more than 70-year-old World War II aircraft from its bush-clad old gravesite.