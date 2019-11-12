There was a change at the helm of Dannevirke Community Board on Monday when Pat Walshe was voted in as the new chairman.

He takes over from Ross Macdonald who was chairman for two and a half terms.

Terry Hynes was elected deputy chairman.

Monday's first board meeting for the term was largely procedural, with the members sworn in.

Walshe thanked board members for putting their trust in him and voting him in as chairman.

Advertisement

"I hope we can work as a team. I have always worked as part of a team all of my working life and I don't see this role as being any different."

He acknowledged the work Macdonald had carried out during his term as chairman.

District councillor Carole Isaacson, a past council representative on the board, attended as an observer and was thanked for her 13 years service on the board, initially as a member and latterly as the council representative.

Board members agreed to keep the meeting dates as they were during the previous term, the first Monday of the month.

Board representative appointments will see Spooner-Taylor attending Emergency Management Committee meetings and acting as board liaison with the Dannevirke Brass Band.

Hynes is the representative on the Horizons Regional Council Tararua River Management Governance Advisory Group, Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce and Tararua Community Youth Services.

Macdonald will continue as the board representative on the Dannevirke Information Centre committee and has taken on the Dannevirke A&P Association liaison role.

Governance manager Richard Taylor then gave a comprehensive report on the acts pertaining to the conduct of business and to members of local authorities and the adoption of standing orders.

Advertisement

Walshe sought clarification of the public forum section of community board meetings.

The previous board set aside up to 30 minutes at the start of its meetings for a public forum section, which gives the opportunity for public participation.

Board members agreed to retain the public forum with Walshe asking if it was necessary for members of the public who wished to address the board to let it be known before the meeting.

"Ideally if they let me or the chairman know I can put it on the agenda but it is possible for a person to turn up on the day and if the chairman deems it appropriate they will be able to speak. But if they have a question by letting me know in advance I can ensure I have the answers they may be seeking," Taylor said.

The final matter on the agenda was the application for board funding for community events.

The organisers of the Weber Christmas market being held on Sunday December 8 were seeking $400 toward marketing costs.

Macdonald told the board the market was held every two years and the Weber community rarely asked for funding.

The request was granted.

A request from the Akitio Fire Force and Guardian Angels sought funding to cover the cost of hiring Dannevirke Town Hall for the community Christmas dinner.

Collis said last year's inaugural Christmas dinner was a humbling affair organised by Murray and De'Admin and other Guardian Angels.

"The community spirit and the number of people helping out on the day was phenomenal and the Guardian Angels actively fundraise for the event."

The board agreed to grant $650 to cover hire costs.

The final request was from the Dannevirke Ministers Association who were seeking $200 to $300 to cover the cost of afternoon tea at a community Christmas event.

The board agreed to donate $300.