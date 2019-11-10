The organisers of this year's Flemington Mud Run are well under way with the planning and devious designing to get this year's runners as muddy as possible.

This year's event on Sunday, November 17 and likely to be the biggest yet, with entries already pouring in online.

This is the seventh running, organised by the Flemington School Parents and Friends Group to ensure that kids get sporting equipment, extra learning support, up-to-date technology and school camps, along with the books and resources they require throughout the year. Flemington is a rural school catering for students from Year 1 to Year 8, about 20km south of Waipukurau.

L-R Greer Campbell, Megan Dallimore, Jack Campbell, Seth Ireland, Sandra Ireland at last year's Flemington School Mud Run

The Flemington Mud Run is at Lake Station, 20 minutes south of Waipukurau. A barbecue, baking and drinks will be available but take cash - there is no eftpos.

Children under seven must be accompanied by an adult. Wear old shoes, there are showers available afterwards, so bring clean clothes and a towel. Mud runners can choose from 2.5km, 5km or 10km courses, all packed with challenging obstacles and a whole lot of mud. Round up the family or get a group together and run as a team. There are prizes for best costumes and food, fun and a few surprises.

Enter the Best Dressed Team or Individual - you don't have to be the fastest, you just have to look the best doing it.

Prizes for Best Dressed: Best Dressed Team, Winner - $150, Runner Up - $75, Best Dressed Individual, Winner - $50, Runner Up - $25.

Pre-registration tickets: Primary school students: $10; Secondary students (14-18) $15; Adults $20; Family pass: $50 (maximum of five people)

Race day schedule 8.45am registration opens; 9.45am pre-race briefing; 10am start.

Entries and information: www.flemingtonmudrun.com