It's goodbye heat as spring temperatures return to the region.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James said Hawke's Bay can expect a more traditional weather outlook for this time of year with overcast skies and cooler temperatures.

"Hawke's Bay has had temperatures of between 28 and 30 degrees over the past week, but that is set to change with on and off periods of showers and cooler temperatures expected for most of this week," James said.

READ MORE:

• Mixed bag week for Hawke's Bay weather but long weekend set to be a stunner

• Hawke's Bay weather: Sun comes out for warm weekend

• Hawke's Bay cold snap a blip on the weather radar

• November hot weather continues in Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

Most of the week is set to be overcast with Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday all looking mostly the same with overcast skies and patchy showers.

"Most of the week all looks the same but Wednesday is really pick of the bunch with clear skies and sunny conditions," James said.

The view from Te Mata Peak was more ominous looking towards Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Temperatures are expected to drop quite a bit compared with the scorching temperatures the region has experienced over the last week.

"It is going to be a bit of a change with quite a significant drop in temperatures, instead of summer like conditions of around 28 to 30 degrees most of the highs this week sitting between 18 and 22 degrees," James said.

"The nights aren't getting any better either with overnight temperatures sitting between 7 and 10 degrees."

The somewhat miserable weather is looking like it will not go away anytime soon as James says the overcast and cooler conditions are set to hang around for a few weeks.