Ironmāori organisers have changed course to keep a swim leg in its Quarter triathlon on Saturday.

The Ironmāori Quarter swim was scrapped at the last second last year because of pollution issues in traditional water-base Pandora Pond.

Some swimmers were in the water waiting for the dawn start when the call was made, so to avoid any repeat organisers have gone for a 1km rectangular open-sea course off the Ahuriri's Hardinge Rd seafront, between points out from Bridge St and Spriggs Park.

The swim is followed by a cycling leg of 45km through Marine Parade to Te Awanga and back and a 10.5km run-walk on a two-lap course based on Harding Rd.

Advertisement

The start-finish will be at the Hardinge Rd carpark opposite the end of Bridge St, Ahuriri, with more than 2000 people taking part in teams or individual events. The first competitors are due in the water at 6.45am to start the teams events, with individual event entrants starting at 7am.

The Quarter is a prelude to the 11th Napier Ironmāori Half, one of Napier's biggest annual sports or cultural events and which culminates three days of events on November 28-30, including children's tamariki and senior kaumātua events.