There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend

1 Sustainable Backyards - Bicycle Repair

Pedal power helps the environment, reduces congestion and is lots of fun. Make life on two wheels easier by learning how to perform basic repairs on your bike. Bring your bike and any repair tools that you have.

Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Rd North, Hastings: Today, 3pm–4.30pm

Advertisement

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sustainable-backyards-bicycle-repair/hastings

2 Women's Lifestyle Expo Napier

Come join us at NZ's special event for women. The Hawke's Bay Women's Lifestyle Expo is a two-day event for women of all ages.

Pettigrew Green Arena, 480 Gloucester St, Napier: Today and Tomorrow, 10am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/womens-lifestyle-expo-napier/napier

3 St Matthew's Community Spring Fair

All are welcome to come along to the church hall and grounds to enjoy the fun of the fair.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Today, 10am



Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/st-matthews-community-spring-fair/hastings

Advertisement

4 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library Sessions

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Plunket Rooms, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library-sessions/hawkes-bay-gisborne

5 Lego

We're excited to bring Lego sessions to Napier Libraries. Lego® sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection.

Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/lego4/napier

6 Auditions for Cast of Godspell

The famous rock-musical Godspell will be presented in the magnificent Napier Cathedral in late May 2020. This show has been universally popular since 1970, when it was first performed in America. We are looking for 10 actors who can sing, to play the characters in the show.

Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, 28 Browning St, Napier: Today and Tomorrow, 1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/auditions-for-cast-of-godspell/napier

7 Women's self-defence workshop

No fitness is required. Easy, safe and fun techniques are taught focusing on using the attacker's energy against them so no strength is needed and size or age doesn't matter.

Te Ara Hou School, 22 Wycliffe St, Napier: Tomorrow, 3.30pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/womens-self-defense-workshop/hawkes-bay-gisborne

8 St Mary's Spring Fair

There's something for everyone to enjoy. Kick off your Christmas shopping at the 50 market stalls selling a wide range of goodies – including clothing, toys, art and crafts, jewellery and plants.

St Mary's School, 901 Frederick St, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/st-marys-spring-fair/hastings