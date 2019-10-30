A trip to the beach turned to tragedy on Tuesday afternoon when a ute carrying two men rolled on Tod Rd, Otane.

The crash occurred around 2.35pm, between Elsthorpe Rd and Evans Rd, with police saying the driver appeared to have lost control. The vehicle rolled, leaving the road and coming to a stop in a paddock.

A police spokesperson said the passenger took the brunt of the impact and has died as a result.

Stuff spoke to a farm worker who wished to remain anonymous, but said he arrived at the scene and saw a man in bare feet walking around, and realised he must have gone off the road.

"The ute had gone through the fence and into the paddock, it had rolled on to its roof.

"There was another guy in the passenger seat. I put my hand near his mouth, but I couldn't feel any breath," the witness said.

The crashed vehicle is being examined and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are speaking with the driver and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should contact Detective Alex Simister by phoning 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.