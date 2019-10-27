Hawke's Bay celebrated its four-day weekend with stellar weather, perfect for getting out and about with family and friends.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey, said the high of the weekend went to Wairoa, which climbed to almost 27C on Sunday.

The twin cities also saw warm weather, with Hastings seeing temperatures of 25C on Sunday, and Napier slightly cooler with 22C.

The early part of the week is looking decidedly less sunny, however.

Glassey said Tuesday afternoon and evening would see showers, with possible, isolated thunder storms and hail.

He said it is looking fine on Wednesday, with both Napier and Hastings seeing highs around 20C.

A south-west change on Thursday will see cooler temperatures, and early morning showers which are expected to clear later in the day.

The expected high for both Napier and Hastings on Thursday is 17C.

A ridge of high pressure is rolling in on Friday, which will mean next weekend is expected to be sunny and warm.

"It's looking like a fine lead in to the weekend, and most likely a fine weekend as well."

"Sunday, in Hastings, we are going for a high of 27C."

Saturday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 22C expected.

He said Hawke's Bay was avoiding the worst of the weather hitting the country.

He said a front would move north of the western part of the North Island on Sunday bringing rain with it.

There were also showers effecting the South Island during the early parts of the week, and the south-west change hitting Hawke's Bay early Thursday would move over the South Island on Wednesday.

"That's moving over the South Island bringing some rain and cold temperatures there."

"Hawke's Bay is escaping the worst, it is certainly looking more unsettled in other parts of the country."