The SPCA is appealing for information after three abandoned puppies were found in a public bathroom in Napier.

The five-week-old puppies were found by a member of the public in a bathroom at Perfume Point, and police were contacted.

They were found on a black sweatshirt with no food or water.

All three puppies are male, and are now recovering at the SPCA in Napier.

SPCA Regional Manager Bruce Wills said it was heartbreaking to see vulnerable animals abandoned like that.

"These puppies were abandoned with no food, water and nothing but each other and a sweatshirt for warmth."

"We would like to find out more information about where these puppies came from."

The SPCA is unsure how long the puppies were left for, but believe it to be at least overnight.

The puppies are now well fed and warm at the SPCA in Napier. Photo / Supplied

A post on the SPCA's Facebook page describes the puppies as very skinny and covered in flea dirt.

Puppies should remain with their mother until at least eight-weeks-old.

The SPCA is reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out more about where the animals came from.

All information will be treated as confidential, the Facebook post stated.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

If you have any information about this litter of puppies, please call the SPCA on 06 835 7758.