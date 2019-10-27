

Sun, rain, music, food and bargains all added to the atmosphere at Dannevirke Day market on Friday.

The weather was predictably unpredictable with the sun and the rain alternating but it didn't keep the shoppers and browsers away.

Dannevirke Community Board organised the day and board members were out on High Street before 7am, making sure all was ready for the first market in two years.

Board member Pat Walshe said he was pleased with how well Dannevirke Day had gone and he had heard a lot of positive comments.

"It's been very successful and I can see it going ahead again next year."

He said the board would like feedback from stallholders and shoppers to see if improvements could be made in future.

"While it's been a lot of work, the trick is to get an early start in organising the market."

He said there were 65 stalls set up on the day. Of those who had indicated they were coming there were only two who didn't turn up, but that was balanced out by the three stallholders the organisers didn't know were coming.

Many local organisations used the market day as a findraising opportunity.

Among them was Appleton Kindergarten which is fundraising to create a vegetable garden.

Head teacher Bridget Augustine said the kindergarten wanted to build an enclosed garden so the children could learn about gardening and to create a pantry for the community.

"We might be selling sweets today but this will help us build the garden to teach the children about healthy eating."

There were some market first-timers on the day, among them Annie Bryan, from Norsewood, who was selling mostly native plants she had grown from seed.

She began her plant-growing business two years ago and was hoping to expand her business by raising plants for large groups, such as Horizons Regional Council.

Another newcomer was Debra Harris from Weber who has launched Deb's Bubbles and Suds. She began making soap 10 years ago and now also makes bath fizzes, bath melts and solid shampoos.

"I started making them for myself as I have a lot of allergies. I would give them to friends as well, but they said they wanted to pay for them. So I have started doing this as a business."

She says all the ingredients she uses she makes, apart from the essential oils, can be eaten as she wants to supply pure, natural products.