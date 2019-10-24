Stunning floral artwork was displayed at an exhibition staged by the Dannevirke Floral Art Group last Saturday.

Around 70 floral art designs were exhibited by 23 members of the group.

Floral Art Group treasurer Linda Barnett said this was an excellent percentage in terms of work submitted.

"The reason for this good percentage is because it was an exhibition rather than a competition. People are much happier and more comfortable submitting work for an exhibition."

There are no restrictions on the work that can be exhibited.

The After Five theme of the exhibition provided endless choices in terms of interpretation.

It was held in the Rawhiti Lodge where the group meets once on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Barnett, who is the education unit secretary of the Floral Art Society of New Zealand, said the meetings were floral art focused and there was always an educational element at each gathering.

Barnett is one of the only foundation members of the group which was formed in 1981 after Val Law placed an advertisement to gauge interest in forming a floral art group. It now has 27 members.

A display of jewellery made using wire and plant material such as seeds, berries and leaves was created by group members.

A table centre piece display, titled Centre of Attention, showcased a range of designs from simple elegance to ultra modern.

The Cocktails section allowed imaginations to run wild and there were some stunning designs.

The free-standing designs reflected a variety of themes and showed a high level of skill.

Around 220 people visited the exhibition, many also visiting the Dannevirke Art Society exhibition and the Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes' craft show.