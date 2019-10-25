

The final creases are being ironed out as Porangahau gets ready to welcome its newest attraction to town.

Hans Dresel is set to open his very own iron museum in the small coastal town this Sunday.

His collection is extensive with over 750 irons and is made up of rare irons from all over the world, some he says date back nearly 500 years.

Their uses range from pressing leather to buttonholes, shirt collars, hats, sleeves and billiard tables and all heated by a range of systems such as charcoal, steel, methylated spirits, gas and power.

Dresel's collection began around 45 years ago in Hong Kong.

"It all began in 1974 when I was living in Hong Kong and one weekend I went down to the local antique market where I saw this old, odd looking iron and I thought it was neat so I brought it," Dresel said.

"I went back to the market the next week and happened to find another and decided to get it."

Over the years he ended up building to his collection as he lived and travelled around the world and by the time he moved to New Zealand in 1987 he had around 240 irons in his collection.

A sneak peak into the museum in Porangahau. Photo / Supplied

That number has grown over the years to around 800 irons and the collection is now going to be on display to the public.

The Central Hawke's Bay Settlers Museum president did have a small display set up in Waipukurau but has since set up a private museum in his new home of Porangahau, which he intends to open for public viewing to be something of a tourist attraction to the seaside community.

"I wanted to give something special to the town and since moving here from Waipukurau a year ago I always had the plan to set up the museum here and people would ask me when it is opening and wanting to come along," Dresel said.

"It is something that will give the locals and visitors just a little something different to come down and have a look and enjoy."

There will be an official opening at 11am on Sunday, October 27 with a Māori welcome and mayor Alex Walker attending the museum at 30 Beach Rd, Porangahau.

Dresel also has a morning tea and BBQ planned for all visitors.