Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, Te Hauke.

Emergency services were notified at 3.24pm this afternoon of the accident near Waikareao Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked.

All occupants are believed to be out of the vehicles. Injuries are unknown at this stage.

Witnesses on the scene say the crash was between a truck and trailer unit and sedan, with the sedan badly damaged and the truck and trailer unit blocking the road.

Oil is also believed to be on the road, with diversions in place.

NZTA has asked motorists to avoid the area.

More to come