

It has been a bubbling and tasty time for Hawke's Bay brewers and cider makers on the professional and amateur front.

Especially for amateur brewer Nigel Hurley and winemaker Michael Deroles who now have a national trophy award and silverware to their names.

While on the professional front three of the region's breweries and cidery have again picked up awards at the Brewers Guild New Zealand Beer awards with Paynter's Cidery scoring a major win, as one of the 14 declared as Trophy winners in their class.

Paynter's took the prize with their Huntress Cider as well as picking up medals in the Cider and Perry class with The Pilgrim and The Alchemist.

The trophy award has added to a great run for Paul Paynter as they have previously picked up awards at each of the country's top awards events.

"We are all part timers without the money or the technical capacity of some but I think it's down to growing and selecting the best fruit," was his simple summation of their success.

The Brave Brewing Company, Hawke's Bay Brewing Company and Zeelandt also got on the medal tables.

Hastings-based Brave Brewing, which was launched five years ago, picked up six medals including two golds in the International Pale Ale class with their Bottle Rocket and Stay Gold.

"Pretty happy with that," was how one of the crew summed it up.

Eskdale-based Zeelandt Brewery picked up five medal awards across the International Lager, Amber Dark Ale, British Ale, International Dark Ale and Wheat and Other Grains classes.

Hawke's Bay Brewing Company was also a five-medal winner, taking awards in the International Lager, New Zealand Styles, International Dark Ale and Indian Pale Ale classes.

They also tasted success in the Cider and Perry class with their Kingston Original Cider.

There have also been celebrations on the amateur winemaking and brewing front with eight members of the Hawke's Bay Amateur Winemakers and Brewers Club taking 34 medals, including 11 golds, at the 22nd National championship of the Federation of Amateur Winemakers and Brewers staged in Christchurch.

The club also took out the top national awards through Hurley and Deroles.

Hurley was adjudged Best Brewer while Deroles took the trophy for Best Dry White Grape.

Clubmate Bob Avis also took a Best Merlot in Show award while Alan Carlyle, David Grant, Brian Henderson, Matthew Hurley and Jim Batten all picked up medals of achievement in their classes.

The club now holds the best beer awards for both regional and national competitions after Jim Batten won the regional event staged last year.

A mix of male and female beer and wine makers, the club has enjoyed good recent growth particularly in grain brewers coming aboard, Hurley said.

"The club is also fortunate to have nationally ranked judge for wine making and beer brewing who are able to provide feedback and advice to new brewers and winemakers."

He said he was "pretty stoked" to take the brewing title and was continually honing his beer-making skills.

He was equally delighted for the continued success of his club-mates.

"For a club of our size we punch above our weight," Hurley said.