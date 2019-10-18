There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 World's Longest Place Name and Cultural Experience

A once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the wonderful history and cultural significance of the World's Longest Place Name. The day starts with a beautiful pōwhiri by members of Ngati Kere, with light refreshments before heading to Taumata Hill.

Longest Place Name Wimbeldon Rd, Porangahau: Today, 9am- 4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/worlds-longest-place-name-and-cultural-experience/central-hawkes-bay

2 Taradale RSA Community Carboot/Garage Sale

Bring along your garage sale bits and join other locals in a classic bring and buy car boot sale/garage sale.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/taradale-rsa-community-carboot-garage-sale2/napier

3 The Original Gypsy Fair – Est'd 1990

As always we will be bringing you an expansive range of handmade products, some of which will be made before your eyes.

Anderson Park, Kennedy Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today and tomorrow, 9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-original-gypsy-fair-estd-1990/napier

4 Hallelujah! It's a Messiah Sing-in!

This Sing-in event will give singers of all ages, experienced or not, the opportunity to sing the famous Hallelujah Chorus and other favourite movements from Handel's perennial masterpiece Messiah.

Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, 28 Browning St, Napier: Today, 1pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hallelujah-its-messiah-sing-in/napier

5 Sustainable Backyards - Rotary Beach Clean

Help Rotary keep our beaches clean! Plastic can last decades in the ocean so every piece collected makes a difference. Make sure you bring covered shoes and sunblock.

Please bring along a bucket and some old gloves if you can.

Esplanade Domain, The Esplanade, Westshore, Napier: Tomorrow, 10am-12.05pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sustainable-backyards-rotary-beach-clean/napier

6 Spring Trail - Run, Walk, Ride

The Spring Trail is your chance to run, walk, cycle or mountain bike your way around the Tuki Tuki Trails and Mountain Biking tracks, enjoying this beautiful trail we are so lucky to have in Central Hawke's Bay.

Tuki Tuki Trails Russell Park, Waipukurau: Tomorrow, 12pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/spring-trail-run-walk-ride/central-hawkes-bay

7 Feng Shui Workshop

Spend a day learning the foundations of Feng Shui. You will learn how to activate specific areas of the rooms in your home to attract more wealth and career luck, enhance health and relationships, energise for study luck, exams, interviews and important meetings and many more life aspirations.

Holt Planetarium, Chambers St, Napier: Tomorrow, 10am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/feng-shui-workshop/napier

8 The Tremains Pink Fun Walk

Every year as part of Breast Cancer Action Month the annual Tremains Breast Cancer Fun Walk is organised to increase awareness of the HBBCT. The money that is raised will go directly to the Hawke's Bay Breast Cancer Trust.

Napier Soundshell, Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 11am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-tremains-pink-fun-walk/napier