Dannevirke Floral Art Group members are successfully competing alongside some of the best in the country.

Earlier this year Barbara De Ridder and Yukimi Brown had their work exhibited at a national conference in Palmerston North which showcased the diversity and creativity of designing with plant material.

The standard of their work can be seen at an After Five floral art exhibition being held in Dannevirke tomorrow and Sunday.

The exhibition will be held in the Rawhiti Lodge Hall on High St, and will be open from 9.30am until 4pm tomorrow and Sunday.