Three years ago CHB's Soundz and Booms evolved when founders Shelly Birdsall and Tracy Te Meihana identified a desire for a public, family-friendly fireworks event in Central Hawke's Bay.

Birdsall and Te Meihana added six hours of live music, children's entertainment, professional pyrotechnics and an R18 VIP area, and were rewarded with a great turnout last year when the event was held at Backpaddock Lakes.

"The music and fireworks festival has had two amazing events so far, with great feedback from those who attended," said Birdsall.

"Soundz 2019 is set to lift the bar. We're going to create a carnival experience for everyone to enjoy."

Artists this year include a 10-piece jazz band, Hipstamatics and Vendulka from Australia.

"We offer a safe environment to kick back, enjoy live music and be wowed by our musical pyrotechnics," said Birdsall.

"We urge everyone to consider supporting this great event instead of purchasing backyard fireworks, with the risks, waste and trauma to pets and animals."

• Soundz and Booms 2019: November 2, Riverpark Event Centre, 797 Pourerere Rd, Waipawa. Gates open at 3pm, live music starts at 4pm, fireworks at 9pm. Live music until 10.30pm. Bouncy castles, face painters, crowd entertainers, cash bar, R18 VIP area and food trucks.