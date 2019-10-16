The work of the district's craftspeople will be on display over the next two days at the Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes Craft Show.

It's the 69th year the show has been held.

Federation publicity officer Jocelyn McKay said the craft show attracts all types of craft work and is open to "anyone and everyone".

Originally the craft show was known as a rose show that also included flowers, cooking and crafts.

"But it became harder to man so it became purely a craft show."

McKay said knitting was still the most popular category attracting many entries and there had been a revival in crochet work in recent years.

However, over the years one of the crafts that had waned was machine sewing.

"Not so many people seem to do this now," said McKay.

It costs nothing for people to enter their craftwork or to visit the exhibition.

Craftspeople wanting to enter can take their work to the Dannevirke Sports Club rooms on Friday between 10am and noon.

Judging will take place between 1pm and 3pm and the show will then be opened to the public.

On Saturday the show will be open from 10am until 4pm when a prizegiving will take place.

There will be machine sewing, knitting, crochet, handspun, woven, embroidery, tapestry, painting, photography and paper tiling crafts on show.

McKay said the show always attracted plenty of entries - anywhere between 300 and 400.

The Tararua Federation covers an area from Eketahuna to Norsewood and out to the coast.

Traditionally the federation puts out a donation box and money raised is given to a local cause such as Cactus, the health shuttle or Plunket.