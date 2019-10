A bus driver has suffered serious injuries after crashing into a ditch near Wairoa on Monday.

Emergency services responded to the scene on Hereheretau Rd in Whakaki at 4pm.

Police said that it was a single car crash with a school bus crashing into a ditch.

St John were also on the scene treating the driver with a helicopter on the way to fly the patient to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Advertisement

Police say the road wasn't blocked by the incident.

More to come