The remediation of the remaining lower section of the Craggy Range track begins today and is expected to take about four weeks to complete.

An application by Hastings District Council for a resource consent to remediate the remaining sections of the Craggy Range track was heard and approved after a hearing in June this year conducted by two independent commissioners.

The consent allows for works to take place to reinstate the original contours of the land, and restore the vegetation cover.

It follows urgent work conducted in November last year under the Resource Management Act (relating to emergency works) to remove a 500m section at the top of the track, after an independent report identified this area was a risk to public safety.

This morning, karakia and a blessing was led by mana whenua at the site before work began.