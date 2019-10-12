The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has confirmed another measles case was confirmed in Hawke's Bay on Friday.

The board is asking all passengers on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Napier on Monday 7 October at 4.30pm, as well as anyone who visited domestic terminals linked to this flight, to check their immunity to measles and be extra vigilant for symptoms.

It's understood a male in his 20s from Hawke's Bay was confirmed with measles and was a passenger on the flight, before he knew he had measles.

The new measles case takes the total number of measles cases in Hawke's Bay, this year, to seven.

In earlier reports, Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre, said the new case was very likely linked to the Auckland outbreak and it was important that everyone on the flight check their immunity status and watch out for signs of measles. "It usually takes 7-14 days to start experiencing measles symptoms and you are most at risk if you're not immune, either because you haven't had both doses of the Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine, or you haven't had the disease previously.

"This means anyone not immune who is linked to this flight may start experiencing symptoms from 14 to 21 October," Dr Eyre said.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz .