Controversial Hawke's Bay District Health Board member, Jacoby Poulain has been ousted.

It is the second loss for Poulain, who narrowly missed out in the Hastings District Flaxmere ward, where she has been a councillor since 2010.

Fellow members; Kevin Atkinson, Peter Dunkerley, Ana Apatu and Heather Skipworth were re-elected.

Newcomers; Anna Lorck, David Davidson and Hayley Anderson round up the seven available positions.

The HBDHB results were released this afternoon - a day later than the initial council results, and largely due to the numbered voting system.

This year an unprecedented number of candidates stood for the seven elected positions.

The 25 candidates were a mix of incumbents, health professionals and people with skills outside the industry.

In addition to the seven elected HBDHB board members, the Minister of Health appoints up to four members, along with the board's chair and deputy chair.

More to come.