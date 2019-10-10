Head to Westshore today for a free box of limited-edition Cadbury Favourites with Choc Fish — there's only one catch — you need to buy fish and chips from Charles Street Takeaway, Napier.

To mark the launch of the newly released box of favourites containing mini chocolate bars along with treat-sized Chocolate Fish, Cadbury is giving New Zealanders the chance to receive a complimentary box of Cadbury Favourites with Choc Fish at one of 10 popular takeaway shops around the country.

Napier is one of the lucky spots, with Charles Street Takeaway selected to take part.

For nearly a century, the choc-dipped marshmallow fish has been the classic Kiwi reward for a job well done. The fan favourite is now joining the Cadbury Favourites line-up, New Zealand's top treat for any get-together, for the Kiwi-est food pairing since fish and chips on the beach.

Featuring all your favourite mini chocolate bars along with treat-sized Chocolate Fish which are available exclusively in this box, you'll want to reel them in quickly, because they're bound to cause a feeding frenzy.

If you miss out Cadbury Favourites with Choc Fish will also be available at retailers from today for a limited time.

■ The complimentary Cadbury Favourites with Choc Fish at Charles Street Takeaway is available only while stocks last.