Visitors to the Tararua District contribute an estimated 11 per cent to the economy and there are good prospects for growth in this important sector.

The annual spend by domestic and international visitors to Tararua for the past three years has gone up from $47 million in 2017 to $52m for the year ending March 2019.

The biggest spend is on fuel at $14m followed by $9m to $10m on food and beverages.

Tararua District offers a slice of the genuine "people centred" experiences visitors seek, and the flow-on value to the Tararua economy is significant.

Advertisement

The Tararua District Visitor and Walk-Cycle Strategy and Action Plan, adopted by Tararua District Council at its last meeting, aims to guide the development of new and enhanced visitor experiences, encouraging visitors to stay longer, spend more and gain more enjoyment from the district's attractions.

The plan, commissioned by the council, was made possible as a result of a successful application to the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF).

The council added the $60,000 PGF funding to $25,000 already allocated by council in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan to develop a cycle and walkway strategy for the district.

"The additional funding was crucial in allowing us to broaden the project to have an in-depth look at our visitor market," explains Mark Maxwell, the council's economic

development and communications manager.

Wellington company Henley Hutchings did extensive research into what is needed in the district and produced the action plan.

Henley Hutchings helda number of workshops across the district with councillors and council staff, as well as representatives from the tourism sector industry and from across Tararua's communities.

Participants representing tourism sectors from Wairarapa, Palmerston North and Central Hawke's Bay were also invited and provided a valuable external perspective.

A series of one-on-one interviews with industry experts from outside the district provided further external perspective.

Advertisement

The plan suggests opportunities to expand Tararua District's visitor market and these will be explored in the months and years ahead.

"Our aim is to keep working with existing attractions and events as well as seeking growth opportunities," Maxwell said.

"While there are some optimistic and aspirational targets, council needs to balance these against viability and affordability for ratepayers."

However, the council says encouraging the visitor sector to grow is important because it will add resilience to the district's economy through diversification, increased visitor spending and employment.

Maxwell said the Strategy and Action Plan "gives us encouragement that we've being doing the right things".

"One example is working with the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) and continuing that very successful key partnership."

In September, Maxwell and Tararua i-SITE Visitor Information Centre manager Carole Wilton, represented the Tararua District at the NZMCA's recent Motorhome, Caravan and Leisure Show at Mystery Creek in Hamilton for the first time.

Attendance at this show complements the council's regular attendance at the COVI Motorhome Caravan and Outdoor Super Show in Auckland each March.

"This is a growing market and Tararua is an ideal district for NZMCA's members to visit. They are looking for something a bit different – those 'off-the-beaten-track' opportunities."

The Motorhome Friendly Towns of Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahiatua are favoured locations in Tararua for NZMCA members, and interest is growing in the smaller towns of Eketahuna, Norsewood and Pongaroa.

Off-the-beaten-track locations at Herbertville and Akitio are being increasingly visited by those who have a bit more time and "good intelligence" about the attractiveness of those places.

A key to the Strategy and Action Plan will be extending the time people stay in the district, as well as attracting people who haven't visited before.

"Many new permanent residents were a visitor first," says Maxwell.

"We're starting to see NZMCA members selling up in higher priced parts of New Zealand, buying a 'home base' in Tararua and touring the country; a welcome outcome for the district."