Spending time during the school holidays studying maths isn't every child's wish but for some it's a great experience.

A four-day Maths is Fun programme ran in both Dannevirke and Pahiatua libraries this week.

Last week the programme was run in Woodville and Eketahuna libraries.

On Monday and Tuesday Year 1 and 2 pupils attended the programme on both mornings with Year 3 and 4 pupils attending in the afternoon.

On Wednesday Year 5 and 6 pupils had an all-day session and yesterday it was the turn of the Year 7 and 8s.

Rhys Harris of Weber School said his mother put him forward for the programme because he had missed the last four weeks of term, but he had enjoyed taking part.

"I do really like maths."

The programme is run by Wairarapa REAP with funding from the Eastern and Central Community Trust. Teacher Eileen Thomson was employed by REAP to run the programme and was assisted by Jeanette Hartridge.

Nicky Price of the Dannevirke library takes care of the administrative side of the programme as well as advertising it on the library websites and contacting schools directly.

"The children get to the library and just love taking part in the programme. You can hear the buzz," she said.

Thomson said the programme was open to all children of all skill levels.

"A lot of parents put their children forward but the children enjoy it once they are here. It really is wonderful."

The programme has been running for 10 years. The sessions contain a number of hands-on activities and take-home packs are given out that whole families can enjoy.

Different topics are chosen and this year's was shapeshifters and used dice and card games, compasses, parabolic curves, polydrons and tangrams which are based on an ancient Chinese puzzle.