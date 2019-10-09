Police will be conducting a training exercise at Napier Port today and want to reassure the public that an increased police presence in the area should not be a cause for concern.

There will be an increased police presence at the port between the hours of 8am and 3pm.

Constable Reece Marshall said the training exercise involved members of the Armed Offender Squad, Police Negotiation Team, as well as staff from Napier Port and NZ Army and included staff carrying firearms.

"During these times you may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue, we would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as these exercises are part of our routine training cycle to ensure staff remain well trained", Reece said.

If you have any queries or concerns please contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700.