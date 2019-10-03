Dannevirke's Spring Festival has entered its second month and promises plenty of activities to cater for all interests.

The month's activities kick off with open days at Rangatira Croquet Club tomorrow and Wednesday between 1pm and 3pm.

On Sunday JPB Fitness, on Te Rehunga North Rd, is holding a special beginners class between 9am and noon.

At 11am a service will be held in St John's Anglican Church, followed by lunch and an animal blessing.

Advertisement

Rev Jo Crosse said the annual blessing of animals is a popular event.

"It's a simple service and everyone is invited. We have a blessing prayer where all the animals are blessed as a group and then Tim Delaney and I bless all the individual animals."

She said numbers vary but over the years there have been plenty of cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs blessed.

If the weather is fine the blessing takes place outside, but in the years when the weather doesn't co-operate it has taken place in the church without any problems.

The blessing is held as near to October 4, the birthday of St Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals.

On Monday Dannevirke Community Library is hosting a Maths is Fun school holiday programme which will run from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

On Tuesday the Elske Centre is holding an open craft day between 10am and 2pm.

At 2pm on the same day is a fashion parade at the Knox Church Hall which is hosted by the Methodist Women's Fellowship.

Advertisement

On Friday October 11 Ruahine Ramblers marching team is holding an open day at the Dannevirke Sports Centre between 10am and 12pm.

That evening at 6pm the Dannevirke Art Society opens its annual exhibition in the Home Industries Hall at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds. This is open to the public.

Around 150 pieces of art will be on display from Saturday October 12 until Sunday October 20 from 10am until 4pm.

Dannevirke Athletics Club holds its opening night at the Dannevirke Domain on at 4.30pm.

On Friday October 18 the Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes will hold its handcraft show at the Dannevirke Sports Club from 10am till 4pm.

On Saturday October 19 Larry Morris will perform at the Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood at 8pm.

Earlier in the day the Dannevirke Floral Art Group will hold a club design demonstration between 9.30am and 4pm at the Rawhiti Lodge Hall on High St.

Sunday October 20 will see the Dannevirke Lawn Bowling Club host its trades tournament, starting at 9.30am.

At 2pm international performer Martin Setchell will give an organ recital in St John's Anglican Church.

A highlight of the month's events is Dannevirke Day on Friday October 25. This is the Spring Market Day hosted by Dannevirke Community Board and will run from 9am to 4pm.

There'll be a Fantasy Cave Spring special opening on the day from 10am until 2pm.

On Saturday October 26 there will be monthly country carnival market at the A&P Showgrounds between 10am and 1pm.

The following day the Exotic Sheep Shearing Day will be held in the Hales Family Woolshed at Wimbledon between 10am and 2pm which will wind up the month's events.