Police were understood to be still seeking a driver who fled from a vehicle after a short pursuit with police in Napier on Monday afternoon.

The pursuit started about 2.20pm, and police followed the vehicle from Chambers St into suburban Maraenui where the vehicle was abandoned in Rochfort Rd, a cul-de-sac off Percy Spiller Ave.

Police said the driver was not found in a search of the area and inquiries were continuing late in the afternoon.

No details were available on why the pursuit started.