A young cancer survivor diagnosed with a brain tumour and supported by The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay, will be one of many benefiting from The Hawke's Bay Harley Spring Run fundraiser.

Saturday's Harley run raised $10,000 for the 60-member Acorn project, which provides support services for cancer sufferers aged between 12 and 24.

It was formed after CanTeen NZ restructured in December last year.

Hawke's Bay Harley Club president Mark White said they had been supporting CanTeen for 10 to 12 years, and the re-structure provided a natural segue to support The Acorn Project.

White said 300 to 400 motorbikers took part on Saturday.

"The weather was great, the number of riders who showed up was great.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day."

The riders came from all over New Zealand and the run route was kept under wraps until the day.

"We went from Hastings Racecourse to Omakere Hall [Central Hawke's Bay] and it took us an hour and ten minutes to get there.

"There was lunch for everyone to raise funds for the local school, then we had a good ride back at the venue.

"It was a very successful day and we hope to see everyone next year."