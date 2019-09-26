One person was taken to hospital after a van and a motorcycle collided northwest of Napier today.

The crash on a section of State Highway 5 between Linden Close and Yule Rd, Eskdale, was reported about 8.15am, and passersby reported the road was partially closed while emergency services attended a man on the road.

Police said the road was reopened about 8.50am.

The person initially reported to have suffered moderate injuries was taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital, about 33km away in Hastings.

The Hawke's Bay DHB reported about 10am a man, aged in the 40s, was still being assessed.