A proposal to change the speed limits on six roads located near sites of increased industrial activity or residential growth has been approved by the Hastings District Council following consultation with the community.

While a wider review of speed limits across the district is being undertaken next year, consideration of these particular roads was brought forward to due to the changes in land use, both current and imminent.

During the consultation, a total of 363 submissions on the proposed changes were received from key stakeholders such as the NZTA, Police and adjacent territorial authorities, residents and homeowners within about 200m of the proposed speed limit zones, and the wider public.

After considering verbal and written submissions, some minor changes were made and the new speed limits are considered to be safe and appropriate for the roads or sections of roads identified, council said in a statement.

Five of the six roads have had their speed limit lowered from 100km/h to 50km/h. These are East Road, Kereru Road, Irongate Road East, Maraekakaho Rd and Te Aute Road.

While Te Ara Kahikatea, a new road, has been set at 80km/h.

The changes will come into effect on December 1, 2019.