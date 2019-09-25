An undoubtedly stressful situation for children headed for the MRI suite at the Middlemore Hospital has been made a little less so, with the help of a Hawke's Bay store's creativity.

Hastings-based Your Decal Shop Limited's founder Antony Clark was approached by Middlemore in March this year for their first consultation.

"I then went away and created the concept and delivered a proposal with my idea to them.

"The design took us about three weeks to create as we were fussy to make something really special for the children. It was important to make these are a form of distraction in a stressful time in their life.

Advertisement

"Once the design was locked down, we then handmade the decals and installed them ourselves. The entire project went for five months from first contact to design and install."

Tui goes to space decal. Photo / Supplied

Project co-ordinator Jenna McTague said the decals featured New Zealand native birds and were designed for the MRI unit with a special story.

"'Tui goes to space' was specifically designed to offer a form of distraction, and also to entertain and educate kids about the journey."

Clark said he wanted the story to be fun but also functional.

"We created a journey that Tui would meet his friends (other NZ natives) along the way who help him get ready for space (the MRI machine)."

Having an MRI scan could be a daunting task, especially for children, Clark said so he also designed a colouring book with stickers to be given to children as they arrived at reception.

"To tell the story properly without cluttering the walls with text, we came up with the concept to make a storytelling colouring book.

"Every child, either inpatient or outpatient, receives one as they enter the MRI suite. With this book, they can follow the story as they move through the unit and colour in each of the designs to either match the decals or have their own creative input. In the middle of the book we designed a page of stickers from the elements of the decals that they could stick throughout the book", Clark said.

Advertisement

The store has been commissioned to do the entire children's ward in Mid Central which should be completed by the end of October.

"We are also currently liaising with the play specialist at HB Hospital to come up with some snazzy ideas", Clark said.