Napier residents will be receiving their new recycling bins over the upcoming weeks.

Recycling crates numbering 25,000 will be delivered to houses across the city, in preparation for changes being made to the recycling system from November 1.

Each property paying for the service will receive three crates, before new kerbside recycling contractor, Smart Environmental, takes over from the current contractor.



From November 1, recycling will be collected weekly, rather than fortnightly.

Paper and cardboard can be mixed together, glass bottles and jars must be kept separate, and the third crate is for plastic (Grades 1 and 2) and cans.

Environmental solutions manager for Napier City Council, Cameron Burton, said more frequent collections provide more opportunities to divert waste from landfill.

"Your efforts to sort your recycling, plus the new service means that the quality of the recyclables being collected from Napier are the best we can hope to get."

Recent consultation had shown many people in the community value recycling.

Burton encouraged people to find alternate uses for their current recycling bins, such as storage for gardening equipment, or beach gear.

If no alternate use can be found, old containers can be dropped off at Redclyffe Transfer Station on Springfield Rd.

For three weeks from October 26, they can be dropped off free of charge, and a solution to recycle them into other plastic items will be sought.

The annual Recycling Day at Anderson Park on Saturday, November 2 is a further option for people to drop off unwanted containers.

NCC is reminding residents that, from November 1, recycling will only be collected in a council provided crate and will not be collected if mixed together.

Crates should be filled so they are level, or below level with the top of the crate, and recycling should be cleaned.