

For the second consecutive year, a Waipukurau real estate agent has been nationally recognised, taking out a top national award.

Realtor Matt Oliver was named Top Real Estate Agent for Property Brokers Group Nationwide again.

Oliver said can't believe that a small-town estate agent was recognised for a national based award let alone for the second time.

"It's pretty cool just being a little country boy from Otane being able to be recognised like this, but I never really got into the industry for the awards or accolades," Oliver said.

Advertisement

"For me, it's an honour to win these awards. From the beginning, I just wanted to do good work and build on the good work already being done."

Having been in the game for only four years he attributes his success in such a short time to the region where he works.

"I'm the seventh generation of my family to live here and I think that plays a big part into it also because I know every part of this place and like to play a big part in the community," he said.

Oliver is active in the local community, taking part in the local theatre, equestrian and the fire brigade.

Hawkes Bay Property Brokers Regional Manager Joe Snee said it was an impressive feat for an agent in Waipukurau to be recognised at a national level.

"Property Brokers have over 400 agents around the country and so to win a national award out of Waipukurau speaks volumes for Matt - a man who lives and breathes Central Hawke's Bay," Snee said.

Property Brokers Waipukurau branch was also awarded the Small Residential Office of the year- Volume at the 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence just last month.

"This industry can be very cut-throat but to win that branch award, especially at a nationally recognised event, just shows what we can achieve working together," Oliver said.

Advertisement

"It just shows all the great work we are doing together to be recognised at a national level."

Tremain Commercial, Colliers International, Hawke's Bay was awarded the Small Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year at the same event last month.