

The centennial celebrations of the Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade was the perfect place to celebrate a man who has been a part of the team for a quarter of its existence.

Bruce Dockary was surprised during the celebrations, being made a life honourary member of the brigade.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Triplow said they had not told Dockary of the honour before the event.

"That was pretty special for him. "

Dockary will complete 25 years with the brigade in November this year.

Triplow said overall the celebrations on Saturday had gone really well.

Future firefighter Bruce Bennett, from Havelock North. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said lots of people attended the parade through Havelock North on Saturday morning.

"Then quite a few people came back, had a look over the trucks back at the fire station."

One hundred and ninety people then attended an evening event at the community centre.

"We managed to get the rugby on to watch that as well, so that was a bonus," Triplow laughed - the All Blacks win topping off the day.

Of course, as with all emergency services the work of the fire brigade never ends.

A matter of hours before the parade the team was called out to help cover Hastings while the Railway Station blaze was extinguished, although Triplow said they only made it halfway down St Georges Rd before it was decided they were not needed.