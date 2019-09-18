Water and the culture with council were the clear issues at the Hawke's Bay Today Napier Mayoral debate on Wednesday night.

Candidates were given three minutes to introduce themselves, before being asked six questions submitted by Hawke's Bay Today readers, and another three minutes for closing statements.

First up was Kirsten Wise, who said after serving two terms as a councillor, she was excited at the prospect of becoming Mayor.

"It's time to focus on core services, not more vanity projects," she said.

"It's time to get back to basics and provide the community with what you've been asking for, clean drinking water, a pollution free estuary, a library, and a pool which meets your needs."

She said as an accountant, she was away of the financial pressure on many members of the community.

"Many members of our community are on fixed incomes, and we need to keep rates affordable."

Second speaker was former Napier MP Chris Tremain.

"Water is my number one priority, should I be elected as your Mayor."

"I've pledged to initiate a mayoral Taskforce, whose mandate will be to expedite the process of cleaning our water pipes to restore water clarity to the network."

He said the Taskforce would also consider options and costs to restoring chlorine free water.

He said he was also committed to re-consulting on the new aquatic centre, currently proposed for Prebensen Drive.

He said he was not marred by the current "shenanigans" of the current council.

Final speaker, former police officer Steve Gibson said he wanted to see a ban of gang patches in Napier.

He also spoke on the matter of the pool, comparing it to a pool upgrade done in Fielding while he was a Manawatu District Councillor.

"Our council got bullied into adopting the Prebensen Drive at $41 million, because they said it was going to cost $20 million to upgrade and build a new learners pool at Onekawa."

He said in 2016 a new learner pool, ablution blocks and offices and $6 million.

Candidate David Hannay was unable to attend the meeting due to health reasons.