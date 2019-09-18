"A brilliant event" was the summing up of the Marlene Paewai Charity Bridge tournament that was held earlier in the month.

Dannevirke Bridge Club president Margaret Orsborn said it was a brilliant tournament, attracting 50 players and raising $900 for the Cancer Society.

The tournament is an annual event in memory of Marlene Paewai who was a long-time member of the club.

For the first time four members of the Paewai family took part in the tournament - Marlene's sons Stephen and Brian and grandsons Rakai and Amokura.

Advertisement

Another first was that there were six members of the Orsborn family taking part - Margaret and husband Harold along with Timothy, Megan, Emily and Paul.

Harold was tournament director who is tasked with ensuring the tournament runs smoothly and that the players' conduct meets bridge etiquette standards.

The tournament attracted members of the Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, Pahiatua, Waipukurau and Dannevirke clubs.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from local businesses the club had around 40 prizes to give out.

Margaret thanked Wards Pharmacy, Just Gifts, Mitre 10, Black Stump, KB Motors, Caltex and Shires for donating prizes and For Homes for donating a raffle prize. Bridge club members also donated prizes.

Dannevirke Cancer Support Group members Erin Connors, Judy Coley and Marta Youngman picked daffodils that were sold at the tournament and prepared sandwiches and served the afternoon tea.

The club holds two main tournaments during the year, an open tournament and a junior and intermediate tournament.

Margaret said the events were always well supported, not least because the club had become well-known for the home cooking it provided.

Advertisement

"It's a very strong club, visitors are impressed with the strength of the club. We all work together and that makes it a strong club."

Margaret said the club currently had a lot of learners. Lessons are held in February and March and players continually have their skills upgraded.

Games are played on Monday evenings and Friday afternoons, although Margaret says these sessions are more social occasions.

"Bridge is a very good game, it helps the brain to keep active.

"It can be a very formal game, but it can be a lot of fun too."

The club is holding its annual meeting on Wednesday October 16.

Margaret says she will be standing down as president, a role she has held for two years, prior to which Harold was president for 11 years.

They will both remain involved in the club.

On September 27 Harold and Margaret, along with Graeme Eustace and Colette Fermor, will be attending the national bridge congress in Hamilton.

Results of the Marlene Paewai Charity Tournament: Laura Griffin and Julie Bunnell, Hokowhitu, 1, Barrie Herbison and Mary Sutton, Waipukurau, 2, Jan Nairn and Charles Nairn, Waipukurau, 3 Margaret Orsborn and Timothy Orsborn, Dannevirke, 4.