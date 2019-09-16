A 21-year-old will appear in court today, following a brawl involving around seven people in Akina on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a dispute between two parties on Clive St, at 2.45pm.

"It appears the dispute was resolved but someone passing by decided to join in and restart the brawl.

"We are unsure of the exact number but it appears seven people were involved in the altercation."

She said a knife was sited, but police are unsure who produced it at this stage.

"A person has been taken into custody without any incident and police are currently conducting enquiries to gather more information."

Meanwhile, police are understood to be still investigating a disturbance which has been reported to have involved about 20 people on the streets of Flaxmere on Saturday night.

A police national media communications centre spokesperson said the disorder was reported in Lander St about 9pm on Saturday.

While about 20 people were initially reported to be fighting, the media centre was not aware of any arrests or injuries.