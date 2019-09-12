Police were early tonight understood to be calling-in specialist crisis negotiators as an injured man armed with a knife was reported to have locked himself in a vehicle in the Central Hawke's Bay settlement of Otane.

The car was located in Henderson St in the township 37km from Hastings, with a man inside and covered in blood, according to people in the area.

It was not thought to involve any ongoing threat to any other person, but no further details were immediately available from police.

It was not clear what time the situation was reported, but police and St John Ambulance were still in the area just after 5.20pm, with an officer reporting the man while still in the vehicle was talking.