Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band is all set for its 50th reunion on Friday and Saturday.

The reunion will begin with registration and a meet and greet on Friday night at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club from 7pm.

On Saturday, pipe band members will tune up at 10.30am before a street march from the Fountain Theatre in Ward St at 11am.

Pipe band member Glennis McDonald said it's not known how many will be taking part in the street march, but the ranks of the Dannevirke band are likely to increase as former members take part.

"Most pipers take their pipes with them wherever they go, especially if it's to a pipe band function. If ever there's an ingleside and the band doesn't turn up there will be a piper who will step in and play."

Lunch will be served at the theatre following the street march and official photographs will be taken after lunch.

In the evening the Fountain Theatre will again be the venue for the main event of the celebrations - the formal dinner which will begin at 6.30pm.

Fifty former and current members have registered for the dinner.

Among them is former member Kevin Sinclair, who now plays in a Palmerston North pipe band and has just returned from the world pipe band championships in Scotland.

Guest of honour at the dinner will be Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, who is honorary vice-president of the band.

Collis will propose the toast to the band.

The band's drum major for 12 years and current patron Alan Mason will be awarded a life membership and piper Dr Craig McMillan, who is returning to Scotland, will be farewelled.

The Dannevirke Brass Band and the pipe band will both entertain during the evening.