Dannevirke's Town Hall will resound with kapa haka today and tomorrow as a finale to Māori Language Week.

Over the years the festival has grown to a point where last year the main day, the Friday, was a very long day - so this year it was decided to run it over two days.

The pre-school and non-competitive performers take part this morning, starting at 10.30am until lunch time.

The competitive primary and secondary competitions are tomorrow.

Advertisement

Competitive primary performances will start at 10.30am and the secondary performances will take place in the afternoon.

There are a number of additions to the list of competitors from last year, with Foxton Beach Primary School performing on Friday morning and Hukurere Girls' College performing in the afternoon with Tararua College, Totara College, Wharetiti Ropu and Dannevirke High School, the latter back after an absence of several years.

Other changes include the awarding of three placings in each category to recognise the performances of schools which did not quite carry off the trophies last year but deserved some reward for their dedication and quality of performance.

Several new trophies have been donated and the whole festival is gaining momentum with other groups from outside looking to join in next year.