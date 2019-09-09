Havelock North was jolted awake just before 2am as a driver who failed to stop for police was pursued, then dramatically brought to a stop.
A police spokeswoman said police spotted a vehicle on Jellicoe St, Hastings at 1.54am which had incorrect number plates and had been stolen.
Following a brief pursuit, which began on Lipscombe Cres, spikes were deployed and the car's tyres were "impacted", bringing it to a halt by Anderson Park, Havelock North.
She said the driver ran from the vehicle but was located by a police dog and arrested.
The man, 34, will appear in court on Tuesday on driving, violence charges and dishonesty matters.
