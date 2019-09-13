In an effort to raise money for Cranford Hospice, up to 40 business members will be taking over the charity's Hastings store for one day.

The #Shop4Good on September 28 aims to "turn second-hand goods into first-class care".

The day will see 40 local businesses members running the store, coming together to make your dollar spent in the store go even further. For every $1 spent in-store on the day, it will be matched with $1.50. There will also be a special Trade Me #Shop4Good Auction for those who can't make it in-store on the day.

The local businesses are all part of the BNI Wine Country, a networking group that has chapters across New Zealand, and abroad, who support their local hospices.

"There's something for everyone at this event, with new and specially donated items on offer for this event only; as well as pop-up activities and things to keep the kids - and adults – entertained," chapter member and local business owner Terry Longley said.

Furthermore, the Hastings store at 306 Queen St West will be launching its new Container Store on the day. It will operate out of the back of the current store for those who want to rummage for a bargain.

Cranford Hospice marketing and fundraising manager Sheena Revington said people are becoming more conscious of where they shop and how they shop.

"This #Shop4Good event highlights how you can get twice the benefit by shopping at our Cranford Hospice stores – you can buy quality items without the environmental price-tag, as well as helping support people who are cared for and supported by Cranford."

BNI Wine Country president Peter Barry said: "Supporting Cranford is a personal journey for many of us. Hospice has a two-degree of separation – everyone knows of someone who has used its services."

On any given day, Cranford Hospice touches the lives of more than 200 Hawke's Bay husbands and wives, sons and daughters, friends, whānau, neighbours and colleagues.

For the community, it's likely that someone close to them has benefited from one of the almost 24,000 personal contacts the team makes each year, by phone, in the home, or within its inpatient unit.

Every year Cranford Hospice needs to fundraise more than $3 million from the community, and its retail stores play an important role in this.

Hospice volunteer Cath has experienced Cranford Hospice from both sides.

When she had to ask for help to care for her husband Chris, she felt what a difference Hospice made to their lives.

"When we had to start calling Cranford for help it was like welcoming family. And that's what it was 100 per cent of the way through, everyone was like family."

Revington said: "Supporting this event will make a real difference in the lives of people cared for by Cranford Hospice.

"It's a great opportunity to have a fun day out, and make your dollar go even further to helping families like Cath's get the care they need."