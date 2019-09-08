Well known chefs have cooked up a storm for the Brain Injury Association Hawke's Bay.

Saturday evening saw 120 happy diners fed by some of New Zealand's renowned chefs, all in the name of raising money for the Brain Injury Association Hawke's Bay.

Chairman Brett Morris said the fundraiser, held at Te Awa Winery, raised just under $30,000, a record for the association.

"The budget has increased dramatically over the last year, because of the need for services, so we're now looking to raise $300,000 this year, so that makes a dent in it."

Diners were treated to a four course meal by Des Harris, from the Hunting Lodge in Auckland, and Steve Logan, from Logan Brown in Wellington.

Shaun Clouston, from Logan Brown, was also going to cook for the event, but had to pull out due to family illness.

"Everyone was extremely happy. We've had very positive feedback."

"The chefs did a wonderful job."

"They give their time for free, its fantastic, they are prepared to travel up and down and help us and not look for anything in return."

He said extra referrals meant the association had to hire another of staff member, and the Concussion Wise programme in primary schools had taken off as well, all of which was putting pressure on the budget.

He said the association does not receive any funding from either central or local government.

"So we have to raise it all ourselves."

"We don't want to cut the services so we have to find ways of raising more money to provide the services to the people of Hawke's Bay."