There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Tutored Tastings with Whisky Galore

Sit down and let the experts from Whisky Galore take you through an in-depth tutored whisky tasting with some of their favourite whiskys. Restricted 18 - ID required

Pukeora Estate, 208 Pukeora Scenic Rd, Waipukurau: Today, 11am-noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/tutored-tastings-with-whisky-galore/waipukurau

2 Spring Market

This is not a farmers' market, it is not a gypsy market. We are a destination market with some unique and very lovely items without losing sight of the handcraft and bric-a-brac that we all love and expect at a market.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today 10am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/spring-market/napier

3 GUNT, Godzilla Takes New York, Pale Flag & Calvary

It's time for another solid metal show in Napier hosted by your dirty local metal band Gunt!

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.55pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/gunt-godzilla-takes-new-york-pale-flag-calvary/napier

4 Parade Art Workshops - Hastings Blossom Parade

Work with experienced artists to make your own costume and create a collaborative performance piece for the blossom parade.

Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, 1184 State Highway 50, Taradale, Napier: Today, 12pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/parade-art-workshops-hastings-blossom-parade/napier

5 NZIFF - New Zealand's Best 2019

Check out the year's best New Zealand short films as chosen by this year's guest selector Jane Campion, from a shortlist drawn up by NZIFF programmers from a total of 91 entries.

Nancy from Now on - Krystal - Egg Cup Requiem - Golden Boy - Our Father - Hinekura

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 1pm-2.35pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nziff-new-zealandrs-best-2019/napier

6 Music Society Concert

The Bay Cities Symphonic Band will feature in the September programme. This band under director John Snowling provides a wide variety of music enjoyed by all.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.15pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/music-society-concert/hastings

7 Health EXPO

Come and spend a day indulging in an array of wonderful health treatments and services for a small gold coin donation at the door upon entry.

Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/health-expo/havelock-north

8 NZIFF - Helen Kelly – Together

An intimate, inspirational portrait of Helen Kelly in the last year of her life, Together tells the story of a woman whose advocacy and generosity changed the lives of countless New Zealanders.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 3.15pm – 4.45pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nziff-helen-kelly-together/napier