The Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club hosted hot rod and bike show is on again tomorrow after a break last year.

This is the fifth time this popular event has been held.

Organiser Michael Scrimshaw says this free event generally attracts around 90 cars and motorcycles.

Popular among visitors to the show are the American and Australian muscle cars, but there will also be plenty of other vehicles on display.

It is expected that vehicles from Wellington, Whanganui, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North and Taranaki will travel over for the event which was has been advertised on social media.

This 1948 Ford Popular was an eye-catching vehicle at the last show. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Scrimshaw said he was also hoping for a good turnout of locals.

The show, which starts at 10am, is part of an open day at the club which will be offering lunchtime specials as well as a sausage sizzle and hamburgers.

Sponsorship of the event has been generous. There will be plenty of spot prizes to be won as well as raffles.

Owners will need to register their vehicles to be in to win a prize. These will be drawn at 1pm.