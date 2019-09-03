Hawke's Bay could be getting some rain for most of the first half of this month, according to the latest MetService forecasts.

After a dry August, with most areas having less than half the average for August, a traditionally drier month at the end of winter, MetService was today (Tuesday) predicting some rain every day until at least late next week.

It notes, however, that the longer-range forecast (7-10 days) comes from a computer-generated model yet to be "moderated" by forecasters.

With forecasts concentrating mainly on heavier rain from Northland to the East Cape, as much as 40mm could fall in coastal and plains regions of Hawke's Bay by this weekend, offering a damp week for hundreds of high school students taking part in annual sports tournaments in the region.

With cloudy and overcast conditions today overtaking the fine and clear weather of the weekend and Monday, some rain was being forecast for later today in most areas from Mahia in the north to the Takapau Plains in Central Hawke's Bay.

MetService said airflows from the sub-tropics mean New Zealand has "more mild weather in the days ahead, with plenty of rain clouds sliding south".

Hawke's Bay's latest rain map highlights the dearth of the wet stuff in August - not a blue spot in the region. IMAGE/HBRC

Rain was already falling in Northland, and similar conditions would "slide south" slowly towards Auckland, Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula in the afternoon or evening.

A colder change further south later in the week would bring some snow into the mountains and ranges and a drop in temperatures this Friday and weekend nationwide.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council principal scientist air Kathleen Kozyniak said it was a dry end to winter with the region getting only about two thirds of the August average.

"Most areas actually scored roughly 50 per cent or below but the overall figure was bolstered by the Kaweka and Ruahine Ranges getting near normal August totals," she said.